Engvall notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Engvall set up a Ryan Pulock tally in the second period. This was Engvall's second point in as many games to begin February after he was limited to one goal over nine outings in January. The 27-year-old has resumed his second-line role after an upper-body injury cost him four contests last month. He's at 16 points, 75 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 45 appearances, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect much out of the Swede.