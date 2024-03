Engvall managed a power-play assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Engvall set up Anders Lee's goal in the third period that produced the final score. Since the All-Star break, Engvall has done alright as a secondary scorer with six points and 25 shots on net over 13 contests. The 27-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 96 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 56 outings overall in a middle-six role.