Engvall is still with the Islanders ahead of Sunday's game against Chicago, according to the NHL media site.
Engvall didn't practice Saturday after being placed on waivers Friday but could play in Sunday's matchup if Bo Horvat (lower body) is unavailable. The 28-year-old Engvall has three goals, six points and 26 shots on net in 20 appearances this season.
