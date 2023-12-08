Engvall scored a goal on two shots versus the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Engvall started the season with just one goal in his first 20 games but has now scored in three of his last four contests while putting up a combined 12 shots. After putting up 30 points last season, the 27-year-old winger looks poised to blow past that mark this campaign and could challenge the career-best 35 he put up in 2021-22.