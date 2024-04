Engvall scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Engvall got the Islanders on the board early in the second period, burying a net-front feed from Anders Lee to cut Carolina's lead to 2-1. It's Engvall's first goal and second point in the series. The 27-year-old winger had 10 goals and 28 points in 74 regular-season games.