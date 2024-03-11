Engvall scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Engvall picked off the puck in the neutral zone and broke away down the left wing to score an unassisted tally in the third period. The winger has four points over his last six games, giving him one of his most productive stretches of the season. Overall, he's at eight goals, 21 points, 100 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 57 appearances. Unless he can keep up his recent surge, it's unlikely he gets a third straight 30-point campaign.