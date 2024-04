Engvall scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Engvall got the Islanders on the board early in the second period, burying a wrister from between the circles to tie the game 1-1. The 27-year-old Engvall now has two goals and three points in his last four games after logging just two assists in his previous 11 contests. Overall, he's up to 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) through 72 games this season.