Engvall will make his debut with the Islanders on Saturday versus Detroit, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Engvall is slated to play on the top line with Bo Horvat and Anders Lee in the contest. He had 12 goals and 21 points in 58 games with the Maple Leafs prior to being acquired by New York.
