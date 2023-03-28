Engvall scored a goal in a 5-1 win over New Jersey on Monday.

Engvall's marker was his 16th of the campaign, which surpasses his previous career high set during the 2021-22 campaign. However, with 27 points through 69 appearances this season, he's still well behind his personal best of 35 points. Engvall was held off the scoresheet in each of his previous three outings, but he recorded three goals and five points over four games from March 11-18.