Engvall earned a primary assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.
The Islanders signed Engvall to a seven-year, $21 million deal this past summer, including a modified no-trade clause for the entire duration of the contract. It's probably not breaking the bank from a monetary standpoint, and the Isles clearly have big plans for Engvall in order to justify securing his services through the 2029-30 campaign. Last year, he registered 17 goals and 13 assists through 78 games between the Maple Leafs and Islanders.
