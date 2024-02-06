Engvall scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Engvall scored with 2:02 left in the third period to put the Islanders ahead for good. The 27-year-old had gone eight games without a point and sat out four contests with an upper-body injury in January, so getting his first game-winner of the season against his former team was a fantastic way to come out of the All-Star break. Overall, Engvall has six goals, 15 points, 74 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating through 44 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role.