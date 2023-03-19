Engvall logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Engvall helped out on Ryan Pulock's second-period tally. The assist gave Engvall a four-game point streak (three goals, two helpers). The 26-year-old winger has found a place on the second line alongside Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. Engvall has 26 points, 111 shots, 41 hits and a plus-3 rating through 65 outings this season, but his recent play could make him a viable depth forward in fantasy.