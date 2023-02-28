Engvall was flipped to the Islanders from the Leafs in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick Tuesday.

Engvall is just the latest change to the Leafs' roster that has been in complete flux, starting with the additions of Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty. With his new club, the 26-year-old Engvall should be in the mix for a third-line role at a minimum and could even push for a large role down the stretch.