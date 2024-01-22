Engvall (upper body) will not suit up Sunday against Dallas, per the NHL's media site.
Engvall has now missed three consecutive games and there's been little information on his timeline to return. The 27-year-old has five goals and 14 points through 41 games this season. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against Vegas.
