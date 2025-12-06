Finley scored twice and added an assist in the University of Wisconsin's 7-4 win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

Finley had a big game, and he's up to seven goals and 14 points in 15 appearances this season. It's a small regression for him after his 20-goal, 40-point campaign last year, but he has plenty of time to poke his production above a point-per-game pace. The Islanders prospect is steady, even if he hasn't been dominant this year.