Finley scored a goal on eight shots and added two assists in the University of Winconsin's 7-2 win over Lindenwood University on Saturday.

Finley was held off the scoresheet in a 3-0 win Friday, but he made an impact Saturday. Now in his junior year, Finley is looking to build off an impressive 20-goal, 40-point effort over 37 games in 2024-25. The winger was selected in the third round (78th overall) by the Islanders in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and still figures to have a long road to the NHL.