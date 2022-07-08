Finley was selected 78th overall by the Islanders in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Finley has been on the prospect map for quite some time. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 USHL Futures Draft by the Madison Capitols, and while his production a season ago was reasonable (12 goals, 29 points in 39 games) for a kid who played the entire year at age 17, more was expected. Finley looks the part of a potential future top-six forward with the puck on his stick, but his defensive play is questionable and there are consistency issues to work through here. Finley is a 2024-25 commit to the University of Wisconsin.