Finley scored twice on six shots in the University of Wisconsin's 4-0 win over the University of Minnesota on Saturday.

Finley is off to a great start this season with five goals and four assists through eight contests. He continues to use his shot as his best tool, which should bode well for him when he eventually turns pro. For now, Finley should continue to pile up points for the Badgers, who have started the year 6-0-2.