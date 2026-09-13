Finley is questionable to be cleared for contact ahead of the Islanders' training camp, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Finley continues to rehab from the shoulder surgery he underwent in April. While his availability for the Isles' training camp is up in the air, he has been able to participate in the team's rookie camp while wearing a red non-contact sweater. In his junior season with the Wisconsin Badgers, Finley posted 17 goals and 33 points across 36 games. If the 22-year-old winger can reach 100 percent in time for training camp, he'll battle for a depth role in the Islanders' forward room. Regardless, Finley appears to be on track for the start of the regular season at either the NHL or AHL level barring any setbacks.