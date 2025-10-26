Finley scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in the University of Wisconsin's 4-1 win over the University of Alaska-Fairbanks on Saturday.

Finley continues to be a strong scoring force for the Badgers, racking up six points in as many games to begin 2025-26. He was a little better with 20 goals and 20 helpers over 37 outings in 2024-25. The 21-year-old winger is an Islanders prospect and may exhaust his college eligibility before making the jump to the professional ranks.