Islanders' Reece Newkirk: Hard worker selected by Isles

Newkirk was drafted 147th overall by the Islanders at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Newkirk had a pretty good year. His offensive game, which was non-existent in his first season with WHL Portland, finally blossomed to the tune of 23 goals and 59 points in 68 games, and his first-rate effort level was on display on a nightly basis. Newkirk plays extremely hard and can fill a variety of roles for a hockey club. His skating stride needs improving and while he doesn't project to do much scoring as a pro, Newkirk's versatility will give him a shot to make it as a role player for the Islanders.