Islanders' Reece Newkirk: Hard worker selected by Isles
Newkirk was drafted 147th overall by the Islanders at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Newkirk had a pretty good year. His offensive game, which was non-existent in his first season with WHL Portland, finally blossomed to the tune of 23 goals and 59 points in 68 games, and his first-rate effort level was on display on a nightly basis. Newkirk plays extremely hard and can fill a variety of roles for a hockey club. His skating stride needs improving and while he doesn't project to do much scoring as a pro, Newkirk's versatility will give him a shot to make it as a role player for the Islanders.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...