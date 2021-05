Newkirk signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Islanders on Thursday.

Newkirk was the Islanders' fifth round pick (147th overall) in 2019. He just finished his fourth WHL campaign with Portland, where he managed to perform about the point-per-game threshold (27 in 24 games) despite the fact the season was truncated and basically just an exhibition since there was no postseason or championship awarded. The Saskatchewan native will look to impress at Islanders camp next fall.