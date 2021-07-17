Panik was traded from the Red Wings to the Islanders on Friday in exchange for Nick Leddy.
Panik has been moved around across the last few seasons, and he'll now join his fifth team in the last five years to begin the 2021 campaign. He averaged 12:22 of ice time per game across 48 appearances with the Capitals and Red Wings last year and recorded four goals and nine assists.
More News
-
Red Wings' Richard Panik: Logs second point with new club•
-
Red Wings' Richard Panik: Contributes goal in win•
-
Red Wings' Richard Panik: Making Detroit debut•
-
Red Wings' Richard Panik: Packs bags for Motor City•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Clears waivers•