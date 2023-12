Bortuzzo was acquired by the Islanders from St. Louis on Friday in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

Bortuzzo has no points, seven PIM, four hits and three blocks in four contests with the Blues in 2023-24. He was serving primarily as the team's seventh defenseman and was frequently a healthy scratch. The Islanders put Ryan Pulock (lower body) on injured reserve Friday, so perhaps Bortuzzo will get regular playing time with New York during Pulock's absence.