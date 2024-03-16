Bortuzzo (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly.
Bortuzzo could be an option for Saturday's contest against Ottawa following a 28-game absence. The 34-year-old blueliner has been credited with five shots on goal, 20 blocked shots, 21 hits and 19 PIM over 15 appearances between the Blues and Islanders this season.
