Bortuzzo left Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche with a lower-body injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Bortuzzo was hit by Samuel Girard in the second period and had trouble getting off the ice, favoring his right leg. Head coach Lane Lambert had no update on Bortuzzo after the contest. With Ryan Pulock (upper body) nearing a return, he may take Bortuzzo's place in the lineup.