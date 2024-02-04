Bortuzzo (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Saturday, per CapFriendly.

The Islanders also put Casey Cizikas (lower body) on LTIR and removed Ryan Pulock (lower body) from LTIR on Saturday. Bortuzzo, who hasn't played since Jan. 2, is eligible to be activated whenever he is ready to return. He has picked up four shots on goal, 17 blocked shots, 12 hits and 12 PIM in 11 games with the Islanders since being acquired from Minnesota in December.