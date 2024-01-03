Bortuzzo was put on injured reserve Wednesday.
Bortuzzo's placement is presumably retroactive to Tuesday, and he's eligible to be activated in time for next Thursday's outing versus Toronto. He has no points, 19 PIM, 16 hits and 20 blocks in 15 contests this season. Sebastian Aho will likely play regularly during Bortuzzo's absence.
