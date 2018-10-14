Islanders' Robin Lehner: Allows four goals in loss
Lehner made 24 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Predators on Saturday. He allowed four goals.
He had a momentary lapse in the first when the Preds put three pucks behind him in 4:25. So far, Lehner and Thomas Greiss are splitting time in the blue paint. Eventually one will emerge as the starter, but there's no clear leader right now. Use caution when deploying them.
