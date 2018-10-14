Lehner made 24 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Predators on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

He had a momentary lapse in the first when the Preds put three pucks behind him in 4:25. So far, Lehner and Thomas Greiss are splitting time in the blue paint. Eventually one will emerge as the starter, but there's no clear leader right now. Use caution when deploying them.

More News
Our Latest Stories