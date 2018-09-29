Islanders' Robin Lehner: Allows three goals in preseason loss
Lehner stopped 11 of 14 shots before being replaced by Thomas Greiss in Friday's 5-4 preseason loss to the Sabres.
Greiss didn't fare any better, giving up two goals on 12 shots, so the game offered no real clarity on the Islanders' goaltending situation heading into the regular season. While coach Barry Trotz would prefer one of them emerge as his consistent No. 1 -- a luxury he's enjoyed with Pekka Rinne and Braden Holtby prior to taking the job with the Islanders -- he may have to settle for riding the hot hand between Lehner and Greiss this year.
