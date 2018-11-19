Islanders' Robin Lehner: Allows three in relief effort
Lehner took over for Thomas Greiss in the second period of Sunday's 6-2 loss to Dallas and allowed three goals on 14 shots.
The Swedish netminder's last started a game Nov. 10, a 4-2 loss to the Panthers. Lehner, meanwhile, was meant to have Sunday off but Thomas Greiss forced him into action thanks to the German's poor play. With both goalies struggling of late, the Islanders will need one of them to find their game soon. Set to play the Rangers on Wednesday before back-to-back contests Friday and Saturday, you can rest assured both Lehner and Greiss will see opportunities to turn things around.
