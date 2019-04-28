Lehner stopped 16 of 18 shots during Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Second Round series.

He took a shutout into the third period and appeared to be heading for a win with Petr Mrazek (lower body) in the locker room for Carolina, but Lehner was beaten twice in less than a minute early in the final frame and the Isles never answered back. The netminder has allowed two goals or less in five straight games this postseason, but unless his teammates can give him more support -- starting Game 3 in Carolina on Wednesday -- Lehner's strong play will continue to be wasted.