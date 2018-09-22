Islanders' Robin Lehner: Back in net Saturday
Lehner is expected to start against the Rangers on Saturday, Newsday's Andrew Gross reports.
Given that this will be Lehner's second appearance in as many nights, it wouldn't be surprising to see Christopher Gibson play a significant role in net as well. Both Lehner and Thomas Greiss have made strong impressions early in preseason, so the Islanders' goaltenders will be motivated to stay sharp as they battle for the starting job.
More News
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Plays well in victory•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Projected to start•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Struggles in loss to Flyers•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Flawless in team debut•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...