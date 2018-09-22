Lehner is expected to start against the Rangers on Saturday, Newsday's Andrew Gross reports.

Given that this will be Lehner's second appearance in as many nights, it wouldn't be surprising to see Christopher Gibson play a significant role in net as well. Both Lehner and Thomas Greiss have made strong impressions early in preseason, so the Islanders' goaltenders will be motivated to stay sharp as they battle for the starting job.

