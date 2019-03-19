Lehner (upper body) will start in the home net Tuesday against the Bruins, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

This marks Lehner's first start since he sustained the injury in a March 5 contest against the Senators -- when he was run into by Brady Tkachuk. The Swede has been brilliant as a first-year Islander, crafting a 20-11-5 record (five shutouts), 2.19 GAA and .927 save percentage through 36 starts and 38 total games.