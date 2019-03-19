Islanders' Robin Lehner: Back to work Tuesday
Lehner (upper body) will start in the home net Tuesday against the Bruins, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
This marks Lehner's first start since he sustained the injury in a March 5 contest against the Senators -- when he was run into by Brady Tkachuk. The Swede has been brilliant as a first-year Islander, crafting a 20-11-5 record (five shutouts), 2.19 GAA and .927 save percentage through 36 starts and 38 total games.
