Islanders' Robin Lehner: Bested by Blackhawks in shootout
Lehner made 38 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago.
The shootout loss was just the second time since Dec. 18 that Lehner had been defeated, posting an 11-1-1 record over that span. The Islanders' netminder has been one of the hottest goalies in the league since Christmas. Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored in the shootout to lead Chicago to just its 18th win of the season, ending New York's five-game win streak in the process. Lehner remains the league leader in both GAA (2.02) and save percentage (.931).
