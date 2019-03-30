Islanders' Robin Lehner: Between pipes Saturday
Lehner will start in goal for Saturday's home game against Buffalo, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
The Islanders will ride the hot hand, as Lehner is 3-0-0 to go along with a 2.00 GAA and .935 save percentage in his past three starts. The 27-year-old will likely be busy in net, facing an offense that ranks eighth in shots for this season (32.8).
