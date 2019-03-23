Lehner will guard the goal Saturday against the Flyers in Philadelphia, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.

Lehner was a perfect 12-for-12 on saves in a relief appearance Thursday, which is a stark contrast to his previous outing Tuesday when he let in five goals on 39 shots. After a strong first half, Lehner's play has trailed off a bit since mid-February. He owns a 2.85 GAA and a .911 save percentage over his last 11 appearances and has surrendered 12 goals over his last three. He'll look to build off of Thursday's effort Saturday against a Flyers club averaging three goals per game in March.