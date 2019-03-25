Islanders' Robin Lehner: Blanks Yotes for fifth shutout
Lehner stopped all 31 shots he faced in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.
He only had to make a couple of really tough saves, but Lehner was more than up to the task. The shutout was his fifth of the season, a career high, and the 27-year-old is also just one win shy of the career-high 23 he recorded two years ago with Buffalo. Lehner's 2.17 GAA and .928 save percentage are both top-five marks in the NHL, and his emergence as a franchise goalie has been arguably the most important factor in the Islanders' breakthrough this season.
