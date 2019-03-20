Lehner stopped 34 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Bruins.

The 27-year-old wasn't particularly sharp, but also didn't get much help from the rest of the Isles' roster in his return from a six-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Lehner hadn't given up five goals in a game since Nov. 21, and with Thomas Greiss playing well (4-2-0, 2.12 GAA, .921 SvP) while Lehner was sidelined, the club can afford to ease him back into a starter's workload.