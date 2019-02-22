Islanders' Robin Lehner: Can't hold on versus Oilers
Lehner surrendered four goals on 41 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime defeat to the Oilers.
The Islanders blitzed Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen late in the first period, but Oscar Klefbom and Connor McDavid led Edmonton to the win later on. Lehner holds an 18-9-5 record with a 2.14 GAA and a .928 save percentage. Both Lehner and Thomas Greiss lost in Alberta, leaving coach Barry Trotz with a tough decision in goal for Saturday's meeting with the Canucks.
