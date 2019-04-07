Islanders' Robin Lehner: Clinches home ice in playoffs
Lehner delivered a 29-save, 3-0 shutout win over Washington on Saturday.
It was a signature win that cemented home-ice advantage in the postseason for the first time since 1988. It was Lehner's sixth shutout of the season. He should get the first game of the playoffs, but Thomas Greiss has been equally impressive in the Isles' platoon. We'll know more in a few days.
