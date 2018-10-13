Islanders' Robin Lehner: Confirmed for second start
As expected, Lehner will start against the Predators in Nasvhille on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This will be the second consecutive start for Lehner after the brawny Swede slammed the door on the Sharks with a 35-save shutout in front of the home crowd Monday. Lehner made a difficult on-paper matchup look easy, but he'll have another stiff test against a Predators team that claimed the Presidents' Trophy for best regular-season record (117 points) in 2017-18.
