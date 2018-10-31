Lehner (strain) is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Lehner's injury isn't expected to keep him sidelined for long, but he should be considered questionable at best for Thursday's contest at this juncture. If Lehner's unable to go, Thomas Greiss will almost certainly get the starting nod against the Penguins.

