Islanders' Robin Lehner: Cruises to win over Devils
Lehner made 16 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.
The Islanders put on a defensive clinic against a New Jersey team that's still without star forward Taylor Hall (lower body). New York raced out to a 3-0 lead and made life easy for Lehner after that, though Andy Greene managed to break up Lehner's shutout bid 7:07 into the third period. With 10 wins in his past 11 starts, the Swedish netminder has been a stud lately.
