Islanders' Robin Lehner: Dazzles in win
Lehner makes 34 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Oilers on Saturday night.
He dazzled at times, especially in the second period when he stretched across the crease to get his right pad on Oscar Klefbom's point-blank rebound. Lehner is 14-3-1 in his past 18 games. He's on fire.
