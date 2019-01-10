Islanders' Robin Lehner: Defending cage Thursday
Lehner will patrol the blue paint in Thursday's road tilt with the Rangers.
Lehner will look to extend his seven-game winning streak in the battle of New York. Last time the 27-year-old faced the Rangers, he allowed five goals on 27 shots in a losing effort. The Swede netminder will square off against countryman Henrik Lundqvist on Thursday.
