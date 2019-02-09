Islanders' Robin Lehner: Defending net Saturday
Lehner will start between the pipes for Saturday's home matchup with the Avalanche, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Lehner has performed exceptionally well between the pipes of late, allowing no more than two goals in any of his last seven starts. He posted a 1.42 GAA and .949 save percentage over that stretch, which added up to a 4-2-1 record. The Avalanche enter the matchup in the midst of a five-game skid.
