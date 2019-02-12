Islanders' Robin Lehner: Defending net Tuesday
Lehner will guard the goal Tuesday against the Sabres in Buffalo, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Lehner takes on his former club, which he beat already with a 39-save performance back on New Year's Eve. The 27-year-old netminder has tapped into the talent that made him a second-round selection in 2009, owning a sterling 2.05 GAA and a .930 save percentage. He's been even more dominant over his last 16 appearances, compiling a 13-2-1 record with marks of 1.53 and .947. Given all of the factors in his favor, Lehner should be one of the elite plays for season-long and daily fantasy purposes Tuesday.
