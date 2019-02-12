Lehner will guard the goal Tuesday against the Sabres in Buffalo, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Lehner takes on his former club, which he beat already with a 39-save performance back on New Year's Eve. The 27-year-old netminder has tapped into the talent that made him a second-round selection in 2009, owning a sterling 2.05 GAA and a .930 save percentage. He's been even more dominant over his last 16 appearances, compiling a 13-2-1 record with marks of 1.53 and .947. Given all of the factors in his favor, Lehner should be one of the elite plays for season-long and daily fantasy purposes Tuesday.