Lehner will tend the twine in Sunday's contest against Anaheim, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lehner is in the midst of a career year and currently owns an outstanding 2.11 GAA. He hasn't allowed more than three goals in any contest since late November, posting a .947 save percentage and 1.46 GAA alongside a 10-2-2 record over his last 14 outings. The 27-year-old Swede is becoming a must-start in all fantasy formats.