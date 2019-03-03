Lehner will patrol the home crease for Sunday's game against the Flyers, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Lehner has given the Islanders a solid presence in net, racking up a 3-1-1 record to go along with a 2.01 GAA and .943 save percentage in his last five starts. The 27-year-old will have to be a brick wall again, facing the 13th-best offense in terms of goals per game (3).